Whoever's successful will be joining already-confirmed star Alden Enrenreich, who's playing young Han Solo in the upcoming Star Wars Episode VIII, as well as this movie.

Not much is known about the spin-off but Chris Miller and Phil Lord will be directing, with production due to start early next year. The finished film should reach cinemas by May 2018.

Advertisement

A hunt is also currently on to find someone to play Han Solo's friend Lando Calrissian – Atlanta star Donald Glover is rumoured to be high on the list.