These are the actresses in the frame for the upcoming Han Solo film
Zoe Kravitz, Naomi Scott and Tessa Thompson are reportedly in the running to play the female lead
More details about the upcoming Han Solo spin-off movie are starting to emerge.
According to Hollywood insiders Variety, three actresses – Zoe Kravitz, Power Rangers' Naomi Scott and Creed star Tessa Thompson – are currently testing for a mystery female lead character.
Whoever's successful will be joining already-confirmed star Alden Enrenreich, who's playing young Han Solo in the upcoming Star Wars Episode VIII, as well as this movie.
Not much is known about the spin-off but Chris Miller and Phil Lord will be directing, with production due to start early next year. The finished film should reach cinemas by May 2018.
A hunt is also currently on to find someone to play Han Solo's friend Lando Calrissian – Atlanta star Donald Glover is rumoured to be high on the list.