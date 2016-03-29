Just five seconds into ‘Communion’ (that’s the name the powers that be have given the new snippet), someone – or something – can be heard saying Lex Luthor’s name in a rather alien tongue.

And as the SWAT Team moves in to apprehend the villain, they come across a rather nerve shattering scene that wouldn’t look out of place in a horror epic.

But who could the mysterious disintegrating creature be? From DC super-villain Darkseid to his super-villain uncle Steppenwolf and – you guessed it – super-villain daddy Yuga Khan, the list of suspects is growing by the minute.

Guess we’ll just have to wait for Justice League to find out.