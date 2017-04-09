But which films really succeed in bringing a life story to life? Here are my all-time favourites:

1. Gandhi, 1982 (Saturday 3pm, Sony Channel)

Surely the grandaddy of the epic biopic from Richard Attenborough, who later reteamed with writer John Briley on the Steve Biko film Cry Freedom (1987). It boasts a cast of thousands, authentic locations, a three-hour-plus running time and Ben Kingsley in his mesmeric, career-defining role. No surprises that it won eight Oscars including best picture.

2. Erin Brockovich, 2000 (Now TV/Sky on Demand)

The real Erin Brockovich was a single mum and legal clerk without formal training who in 1993 ran a successful $333 million lawsuit against a polluting utility company. She became famous thanks to Julia Roberts’s engaging portrayal in Steven Soderbergh’s irresistible film of her remarkable achievement. And Roberts walked off with the Oscar.

3. Scott of the Antarctic, 1948 (BFI Player)

Charles Frend’s Technicolor landmark for Ealing makes superb use of studio sets to transport a ration-weary postwar audience to the South Pole to relive a truly heroic failure, but with stiff upper lip left intact. In a marvellous salute to Britishness, John Mills really is a man you would follow to the ends of the earth.