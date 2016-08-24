We’ve only got 113 days until Rogue One: A Star Wars Story hits cinemas (keep count with this handy timer), but we don’t have to wait any longer to find out what that mysterious ‘Rogue One’ in the title actually means.

Speaking in the latest issue of Empire, director Gareth Edwards explained the title of the first stand-alone Star Wars anthology film: while "Rogue One is a military call sign to some extent," it’s also the first Star Wars movie "that's gone off-piste and is not part of the saga – or the Anakin story – so it's the 'rogue' one."