‘Tis the season to be watching Christmas films on Netflix! If you're looking for a Christmas movie and like Vanessa Hudgens, then boy do we have a treat for you...

What’s The Princess Switch about?

A modern update of The Prince and the Pauper, The Princess Switch follows a Chicago baker and soon-to-be princess bump into each other in the week before Christmas and realise they look identical. Trading places for two days, the lookalikes learn a lot about themselves, love and of course Christmas.