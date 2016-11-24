The new poster for Alien: Covenant has a very creepy message for you
The xenomorphs are back...
Run. That’s the chief message to take away from the new poster for the upcoming Alien: Covenant that features …WAIT FOR IT… an actual scary alien.
Yes, while Alien prequel Prometheus was free of cinema’s spookiest extraterrestrials, it looks like the xenomorphs will be back in gut-wrenching action in Covenant.
And this minimalist artwork indicates a film more in line with the pure horror of the original Alien trilogy (and their posters), rather than the thriller/mystery of Prometheus.
Poster for Alien, 1979
The poster also announces a three month change in release date: originally set to arrive on Aug. 4, 2017, Alien: Covenant is now slated for a May debut.
Covenant, the second chapter in the alien prequel trilogy, will be set 10 years after Prometheus and will follow the colony ship Covenant discovering a paradise world on the far side of the galaxy, only to learn it's actually a dangerous place whose only inhabitant is the synthetic David (Michael Fassbender), survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.