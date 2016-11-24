And this minimalist artwork indicates a film more in line with the pure horror of the original Alien trilogy (and their posters), rather than the thriller/mystery of Prometheus.

Poster for Alien, 1979

The poster also announces a three month change in release date: originally set to arrive on Aug. 4, 2017, Alien: Covenant is now slated for a May debut.

Covenant, the second chapter in the alien prequel trilogy, will be set 10 years after Prometheus and will follow the colony ship Covenant discovering a paradise world on the far side of the galaxy, only to learn it's actually a dangerous place whose only inhabitant is the synthetic David (Michael Fassbender), survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.