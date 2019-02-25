The trailer displays the film’s gorgeous Serengeti backdrop and the classic opening bars of The Circle of Life, as Rafiki declares Simba the new crown prince of the Pride Lands.

Jon Favreau, the director behind Disney’s 2016 reboot of The Jungle Book (which went to gross $966 million) is at the helm, with the film now set to be released in cinemas on 19th July.

A stellar-cast of voice actors feature – Donald Glover voices Simba, while singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter stars opposite as Nala.

12 Years a Slave star Chiwetel Ejiofor will play the treacherous Scar, while James Earl Jones reprises his role as Mufasa from the original film.

American comic actors Bily Eichner and Seth Rogen will star as fan favourites Timon and Pumbaa.

The Lion King is the latest in a long list of classic Disney films that have since been rebooted for a new audience, with Beauty and the Beast and Cinderella having been released over the last few years.

A live-action version of Dumbo, spearheaded by Tim Burton, is set to be released on 29th March.

Meanwhile, Guy Ritchie’s take on Aladdin, complete with Will Smith’s casting as the Genie, will be released on 24th May.

