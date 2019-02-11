Featuring stars Danny DeVito and Michael Keaton (who both worked with Dumbo director Tim Burton on Batman Returns), we see the titular elephant flying around a cheering circus. DeVito plays the ringmaster (who keeps a monkey in his drawer), while Keaton plays VA Vandemere, a ruthless entrepreneur who wishes to exploit Dumbo.

The film also stars Colin Farrell, who plays Holt Farrier, a one-armed former soldier who gets a job at a struggling circus when he returns from the war.

Set for release in March 2019, Dumbo is one of the many remakes Disney have in the works, including Aladdin, The Lion King and The Little Mermaid.

Dumbo will be released in UK cinemas on 29th March 2019