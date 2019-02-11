Dumbo soars in surprisingly upbeat new trailer
The adorable over-sized-eared elephant stars in the sneak peek featuring Danny DeVito and Michael Keaton
Disney has just released a new trailer for their live-action remake of Dumbo – and it’ll leave anyone smiling from elephant-sized ear to ear.
While its atmospheric first teaser made us think the Dumbo revival would be in line with the original’s dark tone, this new high-energy sneak peek is packed with laughs and plenty of the adorable big-eared star.
Featuring stars Danny DeVito and Michael Keaton (who both worked with Dumbo director Tim Burton on Batman Returns), we see the titular elephant flying around a cheering circus. DeVito plays the ringmaster (who keeps a monkey in his drawer), while Keaton plays VA Vandemere, a ruthless entrepreneur who wishes to exploit Dumbo.
The film also stars Colin Farrell, who plays Holt Farrier, a one-armed former soldier who gets a job at a struggling circus when he returns from the war.
Set for release in March 2019, Dumbo is one of the many remakes Disney have in the works, including Aladdin, The Lion King and The Little Mermaid.
Dumbo will be released in UK cinemas on 29th March 2019