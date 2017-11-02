The only returning member from the cast of the 1994 original is James Earl Jones, who will reprise his role as Mufasa. Check out the full line up below.

Favreau seems to have won most fans over to his live action ambitions with some top notch casting decisions – at least judging by the reaction on Twitter.

Some fans are already salivating at the prospect of a soundtrack featuring Beyoncé and actor/rapper/funk singer Donald Glover (AKA Childish Gambino), along with legendary composer Hans Zimmer:

Still, you can't please everyone.

The Lion King is set to be released in summer 2019