Beyonce WILL star in the Lion King remake as full cast is confirmed
Queen Bey will star alongside Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Eijofor and many more
Fulfilling every millennials dream, Beyoncé has joined the star studded line-up in Jon Favreau's upcoming live action Lion King remake as lioness Nala.
The news was confirmed via a tweet from the official Disney Twitter account, which details the cast in full, also confirming the previously rumoured additions of comedian Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa, and Last Week Tonight comedian John Oliver as Zazu the mouthy hornbill.
The only returning member from the cast of the 1994 original is James Earl Jones, who will reprise his role as Mufasa. Check out the full line up below.
Favreau seems to have won most fans over to his live action ambitions with some top notch casting decisions – at least judging by the reaction on Twitter.
Some fans are already salivating at the prospect of a soundtrack featuring Beyoncé and actor/rapper/funk singer Donald Glover (AKA Childish Gambino), along with legendary composer Hans Zimmer:
Still, you can't please everyone.
The Lion King is set to be released in summer 2019