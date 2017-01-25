Just days after we finally found out the title for the upcoming Star Wars Episode VIII – that’s The Last Jedi if you’ve been out in the Outer Rim somewhere – director Rian Johnson has dropped another tasty tidbit for fans by unveiling part of the new film’s opening crawl.

OK, sure, it’s just the new title being put in place by an edit suite, but we’re still excited – TECHNICALLY this is the first ever look at anything we’ll see on screen during The Last Jedi, and we’re already super pumped for what’s in store.