The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson reveals first look at Star Wars Episode VIII’s opening crawl
I mean, technically this is our first look at the film – right?
Just days after we finally found out the title for the upcoming Star Wars Episode VIII – that’s The Last Jedi if you’ve been out in the Outer Rim somewhere – director Rian Johnson has dropped another tasty tidbit for fans by unveiling part of the new film’s opening crawl.
OK, sure, it’s just the new title being put in place by an edit suite, but we’re still excited – TECHNICALLY this is the first ever look at anything we’ll see on screen during The Last Jedi, and we’re already super pumped for what’s in store.
Plus, this shift from Rogue One promotion to The Last Jedi build-up might mean we’ll be getting a trailer soon, and frankly in times of political turmoil we need our Star Wars fix more than ever. Help us Rian Johnson – you’re our only hope.
Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi will be released in UK cinemas on the 15th December