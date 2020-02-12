However, the game doesn't go according to plan when the hunters become the hunted, as one kidnapped woman leads the fight back against the captors.

The film was pulled days after mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas in August 2019, prompting a wave of criticism levelled at the film's premise.

Now, with a new release date of Friday 13th March 2020, the film is fighting back against critics in a self-referential poster revealed on Twitter.

The Hunt stars Betty Gilpin (GLOW), Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project), Emma Roberts (Scream Queens) and Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby), with a script co-written by The Leftovers creator Damon Lindelof.

As the marketing campaign gears up once again, a new trailer for the film has also been released.

The Hunt is planned for release on Friday 13th March 2020