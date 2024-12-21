But there's never really been talk of a sequel. At least, that's what Oscar-winning actress Winslet says.

Whispers of a potential follow-up started rising last week when Jude Law, who played the dashing English gentleman Graham, reunited with director Meyers after receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Over lunch, in a clip shared on her Instagram account, Law ended up reenacting his famous 'Mr Napkinhead' bit from the movie.

When Meyers quizzed the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew actor about whether there would be a sequel to The Holiday.

Getting coy, he hid his face under a napkin, adding glasses over the top to complete the reference to the festive film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nancy Meyers (@nmeyers)

"It that a yes, Jude?" Meyers pressed, at which point he rested his napkin-covered chin on his hands, pondering.

Naturally, fans took the fun clip as a hint the pair were cooking something up. But Winslet has since revealed no conversations have actually happened about The Holiday 2 – ever!

That said, it sounds as though she thinks it would be a good idea.

"Actually, I suppose, I’ve been quite surprised that it never came up,” she told Deadline, “because it’s the kind of film that probably would lend itself quite well to a sequel, but it has honestly never come up."

Law previously told ComicBook.com he would be "curious" to see what the four main characters are up to now, but said any chance of a sequel lies firmly in the hands of Meyers.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Holiday is available to stream now on Netflix, Prime Video and NOW.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.