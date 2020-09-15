Read on for everything you need to know about the cast, including who they are playing and where you might have seen them before.

Tom Holland plays Arvin Russell

Tom Holland as Arvin Russell. Netflix

Who is Arvin Russell? The character at the centre of the film, Arvin is Willard and Charlotte’s son has had a difficult childhood but has been raised as a good man. His search for peace is upended when preacher Preston Teagardin arrives in the town.

What else has Tom Holland been in? Holland is best known for his role as Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the MCU, and is one of Hollywood's most exciting rising stars, with the English actor having also starred in The Lost City of Z and The Current War in addition to voice roles in Dolittle, Pixar film Onward and Spies in Disguise.

Future projects include a range of leading roles in films such as Chaos Walking, Uncharted and Cherry.

Bill Skarsgård plays Willard Russell

Bill Skarsgård as Willard Russell Netflix

Who is Willard Russell? Arvin’s father Willard suffers from PTSD after returning from the frontlines of World War II and has become fervently religious - using praying as a coping mechanism.

What else has Bill Skarsgård been in? Skarsgård's most notable role to date is probably his turn as Pennywise in both recent It films, while other big screen credits include Deadpool 2, The Divergent Series: Allegiant and Atomic Blonde.

He will star alongside Holland again in the upcoming Cherry, while his TV roles include main parts on Castle Rock and Hemlock Grove.

Riley Keough plays Sandy Henderson

Riley Keough as Sandy Henderson

Who is Sandy Henderson? Sandy, along with her husband Carl, is part of an evil serial killer duo who enjoys luring innocent people into her murderous traps.

What else has Riley Keough been in? The grandchild of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, Keough has amassed an impressive list of credits on the big screen, including acclaimed roles in American Honey, It Comes at Night and Logan Lucky.

She has also appeared in Under the Silver Lake and Lars von Trier film The House that Jack Built, while she is set to play a lead role in upcoming comedy-drama Zola.

Jason Clarke plays Carl Henderson

Jason Clarke as Carl Henderson

Who is Carl Henderson? Sandy’s husband, Carl is also involved with the slew of murders - and takes sick pleasure from photographing the pair's victims.

What else has Jason Clarke been in? Clarke has often appeared as a villain in films, across a career that has seen him appear in many well received films.

His CV include roles in Zero Dark Thirty, White House Down, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Everest, First Man and Pet Sematary while he was a lead actor on mid '00s drama series Brotherhood.

Sebastian Stan plays Sheriff Lee Bodecker

Sebastian Stan as Lee Bodecker. Photo Cr. Glen Wilson/Netflix © 2020

Who is Lee Bodecker? Sandy's older brother, Lee is the corrupt sheriff of the town - but he does not know the extent of his sister's crimes.

What else has Sebastian Stan been in? Like co-star Tom Holland, it is Stan's work in the MCU for which he is most widely recognised, having appeared in several films as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier.

Other film roles gave included The Martian and I, Tonya, while he is also known for his small screen roles as Carter Baizen on Gossip Girl and Jefferson in Once Upon a Time.

Haley Bennett plays Charlotte Russell

Haley Bennet as Charlotte Russell Netflix

Who is Charlotte Russell? Arvin’s mother and Willard’s wife, Charlotte finds herself fighting for her life after being diagnosed with cancer.

What else has Haley Bennett been in? Since making her breakthrough in 2007 romantic comedy Music and Lyrics, Bennet has had a wealth of film roles including The Equalizer, Hardcore Henry, The Magnificent Seven, The Girl on the Train and Thank You for Your Service.

Eliza Scanlen plays Lenora Laferty

Eliza Scanlen Getty

Who is Lenora Laferty? Arvin’s half sister and Roy’s daughter, Lenora is another teenager with a troubled past and she soon becomes very close with her half-brother - who she sees as something of a kindred spirit.

What else has Eliza Scanlen been in? Another of film's rising stars, Scanlen first came to prominence after appearing as Beth March in Greta Gerwig's Little Women adaptation, while she has also recently she won acclaim for her lead role in indie film Babyteeth.

On the small screen, she had a crucial role in HBO's Gillian Flynn adaptation Sharp Objects and before that she was a cast member on Australian soap Home and Away, appearing in 15 episodes in 2016.

Mia Wasikowska plays Helen Hatton

Mia Wasikowski Getty

Who is Helen Hatton? Lenora's mother, Helen had married Roy after being enraptured by his sermons, but as he turns to a life of crime she soon meets a sticky end.

What else has Mia Wasikowska been in? Wasikowska has appeared in many acclaimed films, with highlights including The Kids Are All Right, Jane Eyre, and Crimson Peak.

Her most prominent role to date is playing the titular character in Tim Burton's 2010 Alice in Wonderland adaptation and it's 2016 sequel, while she will play the lead in the upcoming film Bergman Island.

Harry Melling plays Roy Laferty

Harry Melling Getty

Who is Roy Laferty? Lenora’s father, Roy is a travelling preacher who becomes corrupted by his travelling companion Theodore, leading him down a path which involves murder.

What else has Harry Melling been in? For most viewers, Melling will be most recognised for his turn as Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter films.

Since then, he can boast credits in films including the Coen Brothers' The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and Netflix comic book flick The Old Guard, while on the small screen he has appeared on shows such as His Dark Materials and War of the Worlds.

Robert Pattinson plays Reverend Preston Teagardin

Robert Pattinson as Preston Teagardin. Netflix

Who is Preston Teagardin? Pastor Teagardin is Roy's replacement at the church which Arvin and Lenora attend, and who gets into a confrontation with Arvin after he attempts to seduce Lenora.

What else has Robert Pattinson been in? Since achieving worldwide fame as Edward Cullen in the Twilight films (and Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter), Pattinson has had a rich and varied career, appearing in all manner of interesting, auteur-driven films including Cosmopolis, The Lost City of Z, Good Time, High Life and The Lighthouse.

He has also by no means forgone the blockbuster, recently playing a key role in Christopher Nolan's Tenet and set to take on the role as Bruce Wayne in a new Batman film.

