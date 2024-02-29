The Crow soundtrack: Full song list for the 1994 original film
The soundtrack features numbers from The Cure, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, Machines of Loving Grace and more.
First-look images for the upcoming remake of The Crow have been unveiled, giving fans a glimpse of Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs in the lead roles.
Naturally, many fans are wondering whether the remake will live up to the original film, which gained a cult following since its release in 1994 and remains one of cinema's greatest gothic fantasies.
Based on the 1989 comic book series of the same name, the original film stars Brandon Lee as Eric Draven, a musician who is beaten to death but given another chance to exact revenge on the gang that killed him and his fiancée Shelly (Sofia Shinas) when he's resurrected by a crow.
The haunting action is only enhanced by the movie's soundtrack, which features plenty of high-octane numbers, including tracks by The Cure, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult and Machines of Loving Grace, as well as a brilliant score by Graeme Revell (Dead Calm, The Hand That Rocks the Cradle).
Read on for a full list of songs in the movie.
More like this
The crow soundtrack: Full song list for the 1994 original film
- Burn - The Cure
- Golgotha Tenement Blues - Machines of Loving Grace
- Big Empty - Stone Temple Pilots
- Dead Souls - Nine Inch Nails
- Darkness - Rage Against The Machine
- Color Me Once - Violent Femmes
- Ghostrider - Rollins Band
- Milquetoast - Helmet
- The Badge - Pantera
- Slip Slide Melting - For Love Not Lisa
- After the Flesh - My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult
- Snakedriver - The Jesus and Mary Chain
- Time Baby III - Medicine
- It Can't Rain All the Time - Jane Siberry
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Visit our Movies hub for more news and features and find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.