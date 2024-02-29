Based on the 1989 comic book series of the same name, the original film stars Brandon Lee as Eric Draven, a musician who is beaten to death but given another chance to exact revenge on the gang that killed him and his fiancée Shelly (Sofia Shinas) when he's resurrected by a crow.

The haunting action is only enhanced by the movie's soundtrack, which features plenty of high-octane numbers, including tracks by The Cure, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult and Machines of Loving Grace, as well as a brilliant score by Graeme Revell (Dead Calm, The Hand That Rocks the Cradle).

Read on for a full list of songs in the movie.

The crow soundtrack: Full song list for the 1994 original film

Burn - The Cure

Golgotha Tenement Blues - Machines of Loving Grace

Big Empty - Stone Temple Pilots

Dead Souls - Nine Inch Nails

Darkness - Rage Against The Machine

Color Me Once - Violent Femmes

Ghostrider - Rollins Band

Milquetoast - Helmet

The Badge - Pantera

Slip Slide Melting - For Love Not Lisa

After the Flesh - My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult

Snakedriver - The Jesus and Mary Chain

Time Baby III - Medicine

It Can't Rain All the Time - Jane Siberry



