In the end, however, it's IT star Bill Skarsgård who takes on the lead role.

Of course, in the original 1994 film the title character was played by Brandon Lee, who tragically died after an accident involving a prop gun during production.

And Skarsgård has paid tribute to Lee in the run-up to the film's release.

More like this

Speaking to People, he said: "We were not remaking that movie, and that was never the intention. I feel like that movie and his performance is iconic and shouldn't be tampered with at all. So I'm glad that we tried to do something very different with it."

Read on for more information about who stars with Skarsgård in the new film – from musician FKA Twigs to Blake's 7 star Josette Simon.

The Crow cast: Full list of stars in superhero reboot

You can find the full cast below – and scroll down further for more information about the main stars and the characters they are playing.

Bill Skarsgård as Eric Draven / The Crow

FKA Twigs as Shelly Webster

Danny Huston as Vincent Roeg

Josette Simon as Sophia Webster

Laura Birn as Marian

Sami Bouajila as Kronos

Isabella Wei as Zadie

Jordan Bolger as Chance

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Bill Skarsgård as Eric Draven / The Crow

Bill Skarsgård as Eric Draven in The Crow. Lionsgate

Who is Eric Draven? A musician who is resurrected to avenge the deaths of himself and his fiancée.

What else has Bill Skarsgård been in? Coming from a well-known acting family that also includes father Stellan and brother Alexander, Skarsgård's most prominent credits include playing Pennywise in IT – a role he will reprise in upcoming prequel series Welcome to Derry – and the TV shows Hemlock Grove and Castle Rock.

Recent film credits have included Barbarian, John Wick: Chapter 4 and Boy Kills World, while he will have the lead role in Robert Eggers's upcoming Nosferatu remake.

FKA Twigs as Shelly Webster

Bill Skarsgård as Eric Draven and FKA Twigs as Shelly Webster in The Crow. Lionsgate

Who is Shelly Webster? Eric's fiancée, who he first meets in rehab and whose murder, alongside his own, puts the events of the film in motion.

What else has FKA Twigs been in? Born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, FKA Twigs is best known for her music career – but she did previously appear in the 2019 film Honey Boy and will star alongside Michaela Coel, Anne Hathaway and Hunter Schafer in the upcoming David Lowery film Mother Mary.

Danny Huston as Vincent Roeg

Danny Huston as Vincent Roeg in The Crow. Lionsgate

Who is Vincent Roeg? The main villain of the piece, Roeg is a crime lord with mysterious supernatural powers.

What else has Danny Huston been in? Another star from a big acting family – the son of director John Huston and half-brother of actress Anjelica Huston – Huston has appeared in a wealth of big films over the years.

Highlights include Birth, The Aviator, Marie Antoinette, Children of Men and Wonder Woman, while more recent credits include Westerns Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 and The Dead Don't Hurt. He's also had recurring roles in several well-known TV shows such as Succession, American Horror Story and Yellowstone.

Laura Birn as Marian

Laura Birn as Marian in The Crow. Lionsgate

Who is Marian? Roeg's loyal right-hand woman who is directly implicated in the deaths of Eric and Shelly.

What else has Laura Birn been in? You might recognise Birn for her role as Demerzel in Foundation or her part in the Netflix supernatural drama The Innocents. On the big screen, she's mainly starred in films in her homeland.

Sami Bouajila as Kronos

Sami Bouajila as Kronos in The Crow. Lionsgate

Who is Kronos? A mysterious figure who gifts Eric with his new powers in a space that seems to exist between the land of the living and the dead.

What else has Sami Bouajila been in? Tunisian-French actor Bouajila has twice won acting gongs at the Cesar Awards (France's equivalent of the Oscars) for his roles in the films The Witnesses and A Son, while he won the Best Actor prize at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival for his role in Days of Glory.

Josette Simon as Sophia Webster

Who is Sophia Webster? Shelly's grieving mother, who is able to help Eric in her quest due to her knowledge of Roeg and his criminal world.

What else has Josette Simon been in? Simon is known for her role as Dayna Mellanby in Blake 7, and also has a huge range of film, TV and theatre credits to her name.

Small-screen credits include roles in series such as Broadchurch, Anatomy of a Scandal, Small Axe, The Witcher and Death in Paradise, while she's been in films such as Milk and Honey, Wonder Woman and The Witches. It's arguably her stage work which is most celebrated – having appeared in Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) productions since 1982.

The Crow is playing in UK cinemas from Friday 23rd August 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.