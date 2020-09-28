None of the cast are new to the source material - with all nine major characters being played by the same actors who took on the roles in the acclaimed Tony Award winning stage revival in 2018.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast, including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jim Parsons plays Michael

Jim Parsons plays Michael Netflix

Who is Michael? Michael works as a screenwriter, and his apartment is regularly used as a gathering place for his friends. He struggles with overspending and has a drinking problem, problems he is hoping to manage with help from an analyst and through his devotion to the church.

More like this

What else has Jim Parsons been in? By far Parson's most well-known performance is his long-running role as Sheldon Cooper on popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory, a part he played from 2007-2019, winning four Emmys in the process. He recently appeared in a main role on Ryan Murphy's Netflix series Hollywood, while film appearances have included Hidden Figures and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

Zachary Quinto plays Harold

Zachary Quinto plays Harold Netflix

Who is Harold? Harold takes particular pride in his flamboyant appearance, and appears to be more at peace with his identity and disadvantages. His birthday is being celebrated during the film, and he soon finds himself sharing insults with Michael, with the host exploiting his vulnerability over his age and Jewish heritage.

What else has Zachary Quinto been in? Quinto is well-known for playing Spock in the recent run of Star Trek movies, while other noticeable roles have included antagonist Sylar on popular sci-fi show Heroes and a recurring role on 24. Recently he has starred in horror series NOS4A2 while film appearances include Snowden and High Flying Bird.

Matt Bomer plays Donald

Matt Bomer plays Donald Netflix

Who is Donald? Having previously had a thing with Michael, the pair are now just friends - albeit they still have a very close relationship, and often prevent each other from connecting with new people. He works as a house-cleaner in Eastern Long Island and also regularly has sessions with an analyst.

What else has Matt Bomer been in? Bomer has had supporting roles in a range of movies including In Time, Magic Mike and The Nice Guys while he was previously nominated for an Emmy for his role in another play to film adaptation, The Normal Heart. He also appeared in the fifth season of American Horror Story, and recently appeared in the third series of The Sinner.

Andrew Rannells plays Larry

Andrew Rannells plays Larry Netflix

Who is Larry? Larry is a commercial artist who is currently in a two-year long relationship with Hank, although it appears that relationship is beginning to come apart at the seams - not least due to Larry's own philandering.

What else has Andrew Rannells been in? Rannells appeared in several as recurring character Elijah Krantz in Girls, but his most famous work his on the stage. He has appeared in productions of Hairspray, Hamilton, Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Jersey Boys as well as gaining two Tony nominations for his performances in The Book of Mormon and Falsettos.

Charlie Carver plays Cowboy

Charlie Carver plays Cowboy Netflix

Who is Cowboy? A young sex worker who is introduced as a birthday gift for Harold, he soon finds himself amidst the drama at the party. Although he initially comes across as rather naive, it soon becomes apparent that he also has his own way of looking at the world which is no less valid.

What else has Charlie Carver been in? Carver first found fame playing Porter Scavo on Desperate Housewives and has since had notable roles on shows such as The Leftovers and Teen Wolf - all three alongside his twin brother Max. He recently starred as part of the main cast of Ryan Murphy's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel Ratched.

Robin de Jesús plays Emory

Robin de Jesús plays Emory Netflix

Who is Emory? Emory works as a decorator and is one of the most vocal members of the group, often finding himself on the end of abuse not just because of his sexuality but because of his Latinx heritage.

What else has Robin de Jesús been in? De Jesús has had few film appearances, with his most prominent roles coming on Broadway. He has been nominated for a Tony Award on three separate occasions, including for his role in The Boys in the Band, with the other nominations coming for his performances in In The Heights and La Cage aux Folles. He has also appeared in Wicked and Rent and will have a role in Lin Manuel Miranda's upcoming film directorial debut, Tick, Tick...Boom!.

Brian Hutchison plays Alan

Brian Hutchison plays Alan Netflix

Who is Alan? An old college roommate of Michael's Alan turns up at the party unaware of his old friend's sexuality. Now a married father and a Washington lawyer, Alan is appalled but intrigued by what he sees and becomes increasingly combative the more Scotch he drinks.

What else has Brian Hutchison been in? Hutchison has a wealth of TV credits to his name including roles on shows such as Blue Bloods, Madam Secretary, Chicago Med, Jessica Jones, Elementary, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Recent appearances have included The Sinner, FBI: Most Wanted and Lisey's Story.

Michael Benjamin Washington plays Bernard

Michael Benjamin Washington plays Bernard Netflix

Who is Bernard? A librarian, Michael is an incredibly thoughtful person, and comes across as fair-minded and honest. He must navigate both the world of his mostly white friends and also the Black community of New York - each sphere having their own prejudices.

What else has Michael Benjamin Washington been in? On screen, Washington has appeared on 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and more recently in Ratched. Broadway credits include Fires in the Mirror, La Cage Aux Folles and Mamma Mia!.

Tuc Watkins plays Hank

Tuc Watkins plays Hank Netflix

Who is Hank? Hank is a maths teacher, and left his wife and children to start a relationship with Larry, which is now floundering. Hank does not approve of Larry's desire for an open relationship, and is mistaken for a straight man by Alan when he first arrives at the party.

What else has Tuc Watkins been in? Watkins is best known for his roles as David Vickers on One Life to Live and Bob Hunter on Desperate Housewives. Other appearances have included It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Parks and Recreation, and Black Monday.

Advertisement

The Boys in the Band is available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday 30th October 2020. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide