Rule 1: Always have salon quality hair. No excuses.

Rule 2: Don’t get stuck in a glass case of emotion. It’s a scary place.

Rule 3: Share your wisdom with your friends. Like, warn them to lay low for a while if they’re wanted for murdering someone with a trident, that kind of thing.

More like this

Rule 4: Cannonball at every opportunity.

Rule 5: Make sure people know you. You’re kind of a big deal.

Rule 6: Ensure your house has lots of important-looking leather-bound books in it and smells of rich mahogany.

Rule 7: You should have a secret musical talent. Like the jazz flute.

Rule 8: Stay classy. Yes, you need a memorable catchphrase.

Rule 9: A moustache isn't just for Movember.

Rule 10. When in the vicinity of a lady, always start counting your exercise reps from 1001. It’s the rule.

Anchorman: The Legend Continues is in cinemas from 20 December

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes