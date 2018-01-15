With less than a month away until Black Panther somersaults onto the big screen, Marvel has treated us to a few sneak peaks of their latest superhero blockbuster. And they’re giving us the slight impression The Avengers might soon have a new leader.

Take the most recent spot. In it we see the Panther AKA T'Challa (played by Chadwick Boseman) testing out his energy-absorbing super-suit. It’s full of high-speed chases, secret handshakes with co-star Letitia Wright, numerous references to T'Challa as a king and plenty of quipping. Everything you need in a leading superhero.