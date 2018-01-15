T'Challa is king of The Avengers in new Black Panther TV spots
The new Avenger on the block is be shaping up to be a very special superhero
With less than a month away until Black Panther somersaults onto the big screen, Marvel has treated us to a few sneak peaks of their latest superhero blockbuster. And they’re giving us the slight impression The Avengers might soon have a new leader.
Take the most recent spot. In it we see the Panther AKA T'Challa (played by Chadwick Boseman) testing out his energy-absorbing super-suit. It’s full of high-speed chases, secret handshakes with co-star Letitia Wright, numerous references to T'Challa as a king and plenty of quipping. Everything you need in a leading superhero.
There are also two other recent mini-trailers you may have missed. They don’t reveal as much, but we see more of Michael B Jordan’s turn as supervillain Erik Killmonger, Danai Gurira’s badass spear-throwing skills as Okoye and, of course, there are plenty of shots of the mysterious world of Wakanda.
Bring. It. On.
Black Panther is released in UK cinemas February 13th