The attack was reported by a caller who had seen a man suffering from wounds.

Acting Honolulu Ocean Safety chief Kurt Lager said Perry was "a lifeguard loved by all".

"He's well-known on the North Shore. He's a professional surfer known worldwide," said Lager.

"Tamayo's personality was infectious, and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more. Our condolences go out to Tamayo's family and to the entire lifeguard Ohana. We're asking for some privacy for his family at this time."

Tamayo Perry surfs while practicing for Da Hui Backdoor Shootout at the Pipeline Masters. BRIAN BIELMANN/AFP via Getty Images

Rick Blangiardi, mayor of Honolulu, paid tribute and said: "Tamayo was a legendary waterman and highly respected. [He was] a great member of our Ocean Safety team; it's just really hard to imagine, so we just want to pay our respects to our guys.

"I hope everyone wishes the family the best honours and respects the situation."

In 2016, Perry shared his passion for surging with others, and created the Oahu Surfing Experience with his wife Emilia.

Advertisement

"As a devoted waterman, I've gained a tremendous amount of knowledge, not only from what I've accomplished, but also from what I've suffered," the bio for the school reads.