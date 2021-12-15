Swan Song’s Naomie Harris says Mahershala Ali is “the ultimate team player”

Naomie Harris has spoken about acting opposite Oscar winner Mahershala Ali in Apple TV+ film Swan Song, describing her co-star as the “ultimate team player”.

Harris, who plays Poppy – the wife of Ali’s character Cameron – in Benjamin Cleary’s sci-fi drama Swan Song, told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that she “absolutely loved” working with Ali again.

“He is just such a generous human being and also an incredibly generous performer as well. And that’s all you want when you’re acting opposite someone. You just want somebody who’s going to let all ego go, dive into the moment and just be giving.

“It’s a game, right? It’s a game of throwing over something, you give something emotionally to the other person, the other person gives you something emotionally, you take that on board, react to that and then deliver something else.

“You have to be a team player to be a good actor and Mahershala is like the ultimate team player.”

The pair previously starred alongside one another in 2016’s Moonlight, for which Ali won his first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

In Apple TV+ original film Swan Song, Ali stars as Cameron, a husband, father and artist suffering with a terminal illness who is offered the chance to replace himself with a carbon copy clone.

The film, which is Benjamin Cleary’s feature film directorial debut, boasts a star-studded cast including Fatal Attraction’s Glenn Close, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Awkwafina and The Power of the Dog‘s Adam Beach.

Swan Song will arrive on Apple TV+ on Friday 17th December. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

