Swan Song stars Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali want to film a sequel

Swan Song stars Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali have said they’d be open to doing a sequel to the Apple TV+ sci-fi drama.

The film, which arrives on Apple TV+ tomorrow, stars Moonlight’s Ali as Cameron, a terminally ill husband, father and artist who is given the opportunity to replace himself with a clone without his wife Poppy’s (No Time To Die’s Harris) knowledge.

When asked whether she would return to the role of Poppy for a sequel, Harris told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview: “Wow – I like that idea.

“Yes! That’s such a great idea because that would be possible. I love that idea. Yeah, definitely.”

Meanwhile, Ali added: “You have to tell people to go out there and watch it and how amazing it is so that we have to do a sequel.

“But honestly, if [writer and director] Ben [Cleary] had come up with a wonderful story to follow up with and it was something that spoke to people and really resonated with them and it felt like a real reason to do it, of course I’d be open. But right now, we’re dealing with Swan Song 1, so let’s see how that goes.”

The film, which marks Oscar-winning director Benjamin Cleary’s feature film debut, boasts a star-studded cast, including The Wife’s Glenn Close, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ Awkwafina and The Power of the Dog‘s Adam Beach.

Swan Song will arrive on Apple TV+ on Friday 17th December. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.