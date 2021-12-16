Swan Song stars Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali want to film a sequel
The Apple TV+ sci-fi drama tells the story of a terminally ill man who clones himself.
Swan Song stars Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali have said they’d be open to doing a sequel to the Apple TV+ sci-fi drama.
The film, which arrives on Apple TV+ tomorrow, stars Moonlight’s Ali as Cameron, a terminally ill husband, father and artist who is given the opportunity to replace himself with a clone without his wife Poppy’s (No Time To Die’s Harris) knowledge.
When asked whether she would return to the role of Poppy for a sequel, Harris told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview: “Wow – I like that idea.
“Yes! That’s such a great idea because that would be possible. I love that idea. Yeah, definitely.”
Meanwhile, Ali added: “You have to tell people to go out there and watch it and how amazing it is so that we have to do a sequel.
“But honestly, if [writer and director] Ben [Cleary] had come up with a wonderful story to follow up with and it was something that spoke to people and really resonated with them and it felt like a real reason to do it, of course I’d be open. But right now, we’re dealing with Swan Song 1, so let’s see how that goes.”
The film, which marks Oscar-winning director Benjamin Cleary’s feature film debut, boasts a star-studded cast, including The Wife’s Glenn Close, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ Awkwafina and The Power of the Dog‘s Adam Beach.
