Sky's upcoming festive comedy Christmas Carole is based on the Dickens tale of the very similar name and sees Suranne Jones transform into a modern-day Ebenezer Scrooge. Described as "a yuletide story of our times", we follow Carole Mackay (Jones), who is an unashamedly outspoken and wealthy entrepreneur.

When it comes to the Christmas film and TV schedule, many people turn to their beloved and old favourites - but one brand new film is set to reinvent a widely known Charles Dickens tale and turn it on its head.

Her online business selling all things festive has earned her a fortune, as well as the nickname ‘Christmas Carole’. But her success hasn’t made her a better human being. In fact, it’s made her worse. But this Christmas Eve, Carole’s past, present and future are about to collide and, perhaps, will help her discover the true spirit of Christmas.

Jonty Stephens and Ian Ashpitel as Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise in Christmas Carole. Sally Mais/Sky UK

Talking to Radio Times about the new film, Jones says that the Muppets' version was a pivotal point of reference in preparation for this role.

"I watched The Muppet Christmas Carol with my son because that was a big reference for this one and the director and I both really love that version. Michael Caine is just brilliant in it. And it really hits some great beats with the use of the puppets. It just makes it really magical. And so he's quite fascinated that mummy’s going to be Scrooge. He’s into that."

Speaking about other iterations of Scrooge, she admits: "I also love Bill Murray in Scrooged. And all the classics, you know, they're great for different reasons, aren't they? I also saw Rhys Ifans do a brilliant Scrooge in the theatre. Yeah, I just think I like a good redemption story, because it just touches all of us. It's in our bones."

While the Dickens tale has been adapted for stage and screen (big and small) multiple times, Jones says that A Christmas Carol is "kind of one of those things that actors like to tick off".

"So to have my own film that I can say, 'Oh let's sit and watch me be Scrooge,' and it's a female Scrooge as well, it's just fun."

In terms of the plot line, viewers can look forward to a slightly refreshed spin on the classic tale. Jones reveals: "We’ve modernized it to a degree. They've also added in a brilliant thread of sustainability – at Christmas, we go to the cheap shops, and we get all of the stuff and we don't know where it's coming from.

"Not that we hammer this home, but I think what's interesting is it's still a talking point within the film of the crisis that we're in – climate change and sustainability and the gases that we're creating and the chaos that's happening.

"I think you can do that in a feelgood film and have that as a thread running through. It’s great to also have something that means something."

Interview by Robin Parker.

