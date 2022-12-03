The clip, which can be shared exclusively by RadioTimes.com , sees the Gentleman Jack star as wealthy entrepreneur Carole Mackay, "a monumentally mean" businesswoman who has made a fortune selling all things festive.

Speaking in the trailer, she says: "Christmas is about spending money that you don't have on that cousin you secretly hate. Christmas is a lie made up by American corporations and Charles Dickens!"

Watch the clip below.

In classic Scrooge fashion, Carole is visited by the ghosts of past, present and future as they attempt to teach her the true spirit of Christmas.

Jonty Stephens and Ian Ashpitel play Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise, the Ghosts of Christmas past, with Jo Brand appearing as the Ghost of Christmas present and Nish Kumar starring as the Ghost of Christmas yet to come.

Citizen Khan's Anil Gupta and Richard Pinto are behind the script.

Speaking about Christmas Carole, Jones said that it's a "fun and unexpected twist" on the original Dickens story.

"It has a modern female Scrooge, which feels fresh and different to the original story," she added. "It has a core message of family, like the original, but the themes are contemporary. Family relationship themes are something everyone can relate to, especially at Christmas."

And there are plenty of other entertaining titles to enjoy on Sky this Christmas, from The Amazing Maurice, which boasts an all-star cast, to I Hate Suzie Too, the second chapter of Billie Piper and Lucy Prebble's anxiety-inducing drama.

'Tis the season to watch telly.

Christmas Carole will be available on Sky and NOW this festive season – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

