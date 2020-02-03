This year's Super Bowl trailers included No Time To Die and A Quiet Place 2, but it was Disney that really pulled out all the stops treating us to a look at Marvel's Falcon and Winter Soldier, the Mulan remake and more Disney+ shows. Trailers for The Minions: Rise of Gru, Spongebob Squarepants and The Invisible Man also aired as well as Amazon Prime's Hunters.

A 30-second ad during the Super Bowl reportedly cost $5.6 million so it made sense that some studios opted to stay clear of trailers, instead choosing to feature in an ad - like Wonder Woman and cleaning products.

WandaVision, Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Disney+ gave Marvel fans a look at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well as WandaVision and Loki TV series coming to the service soon, though the dates weren't revealed in the trailer. We've broken down what the trailers gave away here.

No Time to Die

Bond got its 30 second TV spot during the Super Bowl. The new footage showed an aerial shot that didn't feature in the last trailer. We also get to see more of Rami Malek's villain.

Black Widow

There's not much new footage to see here, but we never grow tired of seeing the amazing cast. Black Widow features Rachel Weisz, Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Scarlett Johansson returning as the Black Widow.

A Quiet Place Part 2 (2020)

Paramount Pictures released a TV spot for A Quiet Place Part 2. The 30-second tease gives fans of the popular first film enough to get excited about. Judging from the clip Part 2 will give us an idea of the events in the lead up to the first film as well as giving us an idea of where the creatures came from. Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) leaves her home taking her family with her following Part 1.

A Quiet Place Part 2 is released in cinemas on 20th March.

Mulan (2020)

Another Disney remake is on its way. This time Mulan is getting the live-action treatment in a more faithful re-telling of the Chinese ballad. There's no Mushu and Li Shang has been replaced by a new love interest...and it's sans the famous tunes, but there are stunning cinematography and epic martial art sequences teased in this latest - and final - look.

Mulan is released in cinemas on 27th March.

