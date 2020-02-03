Around 100 million Americans – approximately one in three – tune in to watch the game every year, and UK fans are buying into the hype with plenty set to forgo sleep for the big event.

Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs will be gunning for glory in the team's first Super Bowl since 1970 against Jimmy Garappolo's San Francisco 49ers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Super Bowl on TV and online.

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIV takes place on Sunday 2nd February 2020 and will run into the early hours of Monday 3rd February for UK fans.

What time is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl kick-off time is 11:30pm in UK time.

Where is the Super Bowl?

The 2020 Super Bowl will be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida – home of the Miami Dolphins.

A recent renovation project saw the stadium capacity reduced from 75,000 to 65,000 though state-of-the-art video boards and luxury seating have transformed the arena.

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

The Super Bowl will be shown live on BBC One with Mark Chapman, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell from 11:25pm.

Fans can also watch the game live on Sky Sports Action, Mix and Main Event from 10:00pm.

How to live stream Super Bowl

You can stream the game live on BBC iPlayer via a host of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Alternatively, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

NFL Gamepass is also offering a special Super Bowl Pass for just £4.99 which gives you full game live plus a month of access to NFL Network shows and highlights from every game of the 2019 season.

How to watch the Super Bowl in the US

In the US, Super Bowl broadcasting duties are on a three-year cycle between NBC, CBS and Fox.

The 2020 Super Bowl will be aired live on Fox with Joe Buck on lead commentary duty for the sixth time in the showpiece game.

He will be joined by legendary former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman.

Who won the Super Bowl in 2019?

The New England Patriots triumphed over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII – the lowest scoring Super Bowl in history.

Iconic quarterback Tom Brady oversaw a 13-3 victory with the scores tied at 3-3 going into the final quarter of the game.

Sony Michel ran the ball for the game’s only touchdown with seven minutes left on the clock, and the Rams’ QB Jared Goff couldn’t muster a reply in the remaining time.

The Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman won the MVP award after catching 10 passes for 141 yards on the night.

Who will perform the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020?

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have been confirmed as the Super Bowl 2020 act.

Check out our guide to the Super Bowl halftime show – including timings and previous acts.

