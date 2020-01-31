With his former team long gone in this season, Garoppolo has a chance to steal the show against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about Jimmy Garoppolo from height and age to season stats and college history.

Jimmy Garoppolo stats 2019 (regular season)

Games: 16

Passing yards: 3,978 / Rushing yards: 46

Passing TDs: 27 / Rushing TDs: 1

Interceptions: 13 / Fumbles: 10

How old is Jimmy Garoppolo?

Garoppolo is 28 – Birthday: 2nd November 1991

How tall is Jimmy Garoppolo?

He is 6’2” (1.88m)

Which college did Jimmy Garoppolo go to?

The 49ers' main man started out at Eastern Illnois college where he featured for the Panthers football team across four years.

He racked up 13,156 passing yards and a huge 118 TD haul during his time there before the New England Patriots selected him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Jimmy Garoppolo career history

New England Patriots (2014-17)

San Francisco 49ers (2017-present)