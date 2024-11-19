"Had a 'Wicked' experience doing a tiny bit of dancing in this magnificent movie," she wrote alongside several images of her taken on the set of the film, adding that she and Gilkison "had an absolute blast !!"

She also thanked the film's choreographer Christopher Scott for "letting us have a little go" and said that "we were like two toddlers in a candy shop".

Fans reacted enthusiastically to Hauer's announcement, and she was also congratulated by many other Strictly stars including Amy Dowden and Nancy Gu, as well as former contestants Clara Amfo and Zoe Ball.

Although her role in the film is very much just a cameo, we're sure that many a Strictly fan will be trying to spot her when the movies is released in UK cinemas this Friday.

In addition to Grande and Erivo, who play Glinda and Elphaba respectively, the cast for this film also includes Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible.

And of course, Hauer isn't the only Strictly connection to the movie – with Erivo having herself appeared as a guest judge on the series for two episodes back in 2021.

In this year's season of Strictly, Hauer was partnered with former footballer Paul Merson, with the pair becoming the fourth couple to be eliminated.

Wicked: Part One comes to cinemas on Friday 22nd November 2024.

