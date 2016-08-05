Star Wars the TV series? ABC network is in ongoing talks with Lucasfilm
Star Wars and Marvel are on the mind of network bosses, which can only be a good thing...
A Star Wars TV series could happen, if new Channing Dungey, the new Entertainment President of US network ABC, gets her way.
“As a fan I would absolutely love to say yes,” Dungey told the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour, according to Variety.
“We have had conversations with Lucas and we will continue to have conversations with them. I think it would be wonderful if we could find a way to extend that brand onto our programming.”
Wonderful indeed. How it would fit into the ever expanding Star Wars universe is a question for another time as she later clarified that chats were in early stages with "no official timeline".
But this is a woman who knows a thing or two about landing a hit.
Before taking over as entertainment chief, Dungey served as head of drama development for the network, which saw her work on Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder, two mega series that show no signs of going anywhere. She even admitted to being "heartbroken" over the loss of fan-fave Nashville and is pleased it's been picked up elsewhere.
With ABC having been the home of original Marvel series Agents of SHIELD, Dungey revealed conversations have also been had about running a family of Marvel series like Netflix has done with Jessica Jones, Daredevil and Luke Cage. This comes despite the cancellation of Agent Carter.
“That’s an interesting question, and we have talked a little bit about that, yes.”