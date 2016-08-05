“We have had conversations with Lucas and we will continue to have conversations with them. I think it would be wonderful if we could find a way to extend that brand onto our programming.”

Wonderful indeed. How it would fit into the ever expanding Star Wars universe is a question for another time as she later clarified that chats were in early stages with "no official timeline".

But this is a woman who knows a thing or two about landing a hit.

Before taking over as entertainment chief, Dungey served as head of drama development for the network, which saw her work on Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder, two mega series that show no signs of going anywhere. She even admitted to being "heartbroken" over the loss of fan-fave Nashville and is pleased it's been picked up elsewhere.

With ABC having been the home of original Marvel series Agents of SHIELD, Dungey revealed conversations have also been had about running a family of Marvel series like Netflix has done with Jessica Jones, Daredevil and Luke Cage. This comes despite the cancellation of Agent Carter.

“That’s an interesting question, and we have talked a little bit about that, yes.”