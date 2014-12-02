As he walked down the red (or in this case green) carpet to the The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies premiere last night Serkis – who is confirmed as having a role in the new Star Wars film – was asked directly whether it was him, and gave a direct answer: "I can confirm that, yes. Absolutely."

Speaking to Absolute Radio, Serkis went on to address the speculation that has raged around Cumberbatch in the last few days, saying: “I’m sure Benedict doesn’t need any more attention at the moment." Indeed, Cumberbatch has not only stated that, "I am not the voice of the Star Wars trailer, nor am I the hooded character with the rather cool new lightsaber", he has – contrary to rumours – denied that he's in the film at all.

Serkis, meanwhile, is rumoured to be playing two roles in Episode VII – one of which involves motion capture. According to comingsoon.net, one part is one of a, "group of unbelievably athletic and acrobatic motion capture characters,” while the other is a, "pivotal role in the first act story arc that entwines with Daisy Ridley’s backstory that may have more to it than it seems in the first instance."

Motion capture has become something of a specialty for Serkis, whose most famous role is Gollum in The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens will open in cinemas in December 2015.