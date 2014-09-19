Abrams’ production company Bad Robot tweeted the video to Zack Snyder, director of upcoming superhero film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which will see the two superheroes fight and team up for reasons that almost certainly won’t matter/were definitely made up after they invented the title Batman v Superman.

It might seem like an odd thing for Abrams to put out there, but this isn’t the first time that the two productions have created these kinds of mashups. Snyder kicked things off a few months ago by tweeting a picture of Superman actor Henry Cavill suited up as an evil Sith Lord, complete with red lightsaber (you can also glimpse his Superman costume underneath the cloak).

Later, he tweeted a picture of Batman hanging out with R2-D2 in a quarry somewhere, as you do, and tagged in Bad Robot to get their attention.

Abrams responded at the time with an idea of what C-3PO would look like if he moved into a life of crime fighting, which is definitely a spin-off worth exploring.

And just a few days ago, Snyder set up this picture of a Stormtrooper arrested by the police force of Batman’s home city Gotham – perhaps for recklessly driving a Batmobile, also seen in the shot.

After the Millennium Falcon video, the ball’s back in Snyder’s court and we can only assume we’ll soon see a stylish photoshoot of Chewbacca getting a fur shampoo with Krypto the Superdog and Ace the Bat-Hound.

Here’s hoping the two directors are putting as much effort into their films as they are their Twitter one-upmanship…