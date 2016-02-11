Star Wars film company faces prosecution over Harrison Ford set accident
The actor broke his leg after being struck by a hydraulic door while filming The Force Awakens
The production company that made Star Wars: The Force Awakens will be prosecuted over the on-set accident that resulted in Harrison Ford breaking his leg.
Foodles Production (UK) Ltd – a subsidiary of Disney – will face four criminal charges brought by The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) related to the accident which took place at Pinewood studios in June 2014.
Ford – who plays Han Solo in the sci-fi franchise – was struck by a hydraulic metal door while filming on the Millennium Falcon set and was airlifted to hospital for surgery.
A statement from HSE said: “The charges relate to an incident during filming of Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens, which left Harrison Ford with serious injuries after he was hit by a heavy hydraulic door.
“By law, employers must take reasonable steps to protect workers – this is as true on a film set as a factory floor.”
More like this
Representatives for Foodles Production – the company which produced The Force Awakens – will appear at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on 12th May.
The film was released in cinemas last December and has gone on to take more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office.