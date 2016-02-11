Ford – who plays Han Solo in the sci-fi franchise – was struck by a hydraulic metal door while filming on the Millennium Falcon set and was airlifted to hospital for surgery.

A statement from HSE said: “The charges relate to an incident during filming of Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens, which left Harrison Ford with serious injuries after he was hit by a heavy hydraulic door.

“By law, employers must take reasonable steps to protect workers – this is as true on a film set as a factory floor.”

More like this

Representatives for Foodles Production – the company which produced The Force Awakens – will appear at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on 12th May.

Advertisement

The film was released in cinemas last December and has gone on to take more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office.