Although the screening at Lewis’s only cinema had sold out, Rev MacIver described the incident as a “serious breach of God's law”. Speaking to The Telegraph, he said: "The Sabbath is to be kept holy – people are forgetting about higher things and going against the Christian tradition of our island heritage and culture. There should be freedom of choice within the limits of respect of the religion and culture here.”

He added: “We are making our convictions clear – we are not trying to block people going in, but making clear what we believe in and that they should be seeking their own salvation and God's ways. Spending Sunday in a cinema is not God's way."

The swimming pool, sports centre and golf club on the island remain shut on Sundays and at one point even local park swings were locked down at dusk on Saturdays.

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in cinemas now