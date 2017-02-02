The script is being written by Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter (who’s about as much of a gangster drama expert as you can get), and produced by a team including Marty Bregman, who made the 1983 classic.

So overall it’s good news for fans of Rogue One hoping to see Luna’s star continue to rise. However, it’s not all upwards travel for the remake, which is also reported to have lost its director Antoine Fuqua due to his commitments to The Equalizer sequel (starring Denzel Washington).

Fingers crossed they can find a new director soon – Luna needs a little friend for people to say hello to, after all.