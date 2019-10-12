The series will tell the story of the American bomber boys in WWII who brought the war to Hitler’s doorstep.

Masters of the Air was originally in development at HBO, home to the earlier shows, before moving to Apple, which will launch its new streaming platform on 1st November.

Spielberg will executive produce the series via his company Amblin Television, alongside Hanks and Gary Goetzman's Playtone.

According to Deadline, Masters of the Air will be over eight hours in length and will cost over $200 million to produce. It is being written by John Orloff, also a writer on Band of Brothers.

Masters of the Air will be Spielberg's second project at Apple TV+, with the director also working on a reboot of the anthology series Amazing Stories.