Jackman left the Wolverine character back in 2017 after his character was killed. However, he changed his mind after wanting to explore the dynamic between Deadpool and Logan.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Logan producer Simon Kinberg said: "Deadpool 3 is really authored by Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Feige in the MCU, and I know them all really well and they're extraordinary folks.

"I know Kevin going back to the first X-Men movie I ever worked on; Kevin was one of the producers on X-Men: The Last Stand. Shawn Levy has been a friend of mine for 20 years. Ryan, obviously, I became close with making the Deadpool films. And Hugh, I think I've made eight movies with, including Logan - and even movies outside the X-Men universe."

Talking about Deadpool and Logan as characters and their respective movies, Kinberg noted that Feige, Levy and Reynolds all "care deeply" about them.

He continued: "All I know about X-Men 3 is all of those people care deeply about Deadpool and about Logan the movie and Logan the character, and I know all of those people are extraordinary artists and will do something extraordinary with the film."

