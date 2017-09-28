How? ILM’s latest VFX reel reveals Henry’s head (dotted with digital markers and a head-brace-like device) was completely removed from his body before Cushing’s likeliness was added on top.

It was a lot harder than it looks below. As director Gareth Edwards previously told RadioTimes.com, “It was a lot of blood, sweat and tears from Industrial Light and Magic.

But the behind-the-scenes glimpse isn’t only centred on Tarkin. The ILM film reveals more magic behind the 1750 shots in the film with computer graphics, from how the London Underground was converted into an Imperial base, to how the Death Star was digitally constructed. The end result: illusions on par with a Jedi mind trick.