It depicts a fight between Beckinsale and her on-screen husband Colin Farrell, featuring some impressive feats of gymnastics from the actors.

Total Recall, which was first adapted from Philip K Dick’s short story We Can Remember it For You Wholesale by Paul Verhoeven in 1990, tells the tale of a factory worker who grows to suspect that his memory has been tampered with and his whole life has been a fiction.

Beckinsale has hinted that Wiseman’s version of the film will be “very different” to Verhoeven’s action-packed movie, which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger.

More like this

Advertisement

The film is due to be released in UK cinemas on Wednesday 22 August after opening in the States on Friday 3 August.