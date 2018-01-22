In her opening speech, Bell said: “We are living in a watershed moment and as we march forward with active momentum and open ears, let’s make sure we are leading the charge with empathy and diligence, because fear and anger never win the race.”

Later, SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris took to the stage to share her awe at the “inspirational… courage and candour” of men and women in the industry who had shared their experiences of sexual harassment, while actress Brie Larson announced that a new SAG code of conduct for behaviour on set would aim to tackle the issue.

The main winner on the night was black comedy film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which landed another best actress award for Golden Globe winner Frances McDormand for her performance as a grieving mother, best supporting actor for Sam Rockwell as a racist police officer as well as the best ensemble in a motion picture gong.

HBO domestic drama Big Little Lies was also among the awards with Alexander Skarsgård taking home best male actor in a TV movie or limited series and Nicole Kidman picking up the equivalent best female actor award, in her first SAG win in 11 nominations.

Speaking about the recent emergence of significant roles for women over the age of 40, Kidman said: “I just beg that the industry stays behind us because our stories are finally being told and it’s only the beginning."

Claire Foy flew the flag for Britain, meanwhile, beating Golden Globe-winning Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss to best female actor in a drama series for her portrayal of The Queen in Netflix smash The Crown.

And Morgan Freeman received the life achievement award, and a standing ovation, saying “This is beyond honour, this is a place in history."

See the full list of nominees and winners below:

Motion Picture Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothee Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"

James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour" WINNER

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Judi Dench, "Victoria & Abdul"

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri" WINNER

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Steve Carell, "Battle of the Sexes"

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Woody Harrelson,"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Hong Chau, "Downsizing"

Holly Hunter, "The Big Sick"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya" WINNER

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture

"The Big Sick"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"Mudbound"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" WINNER

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

"Baby Driver"

"Dunkirk"

"Logan"

"Wonder Woman" WINNER

"War for the Planet of the Apes"

Television Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Sherlock"

Jeff Daniels, "Godless"

Robert De Niro, "The Wizard of Lies"

Geoffrey Rush, "Genius"

Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies" WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies" WINNER

Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette & Joan"

Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette & Joan"

Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"

Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us" WINNER

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"

David Harbour, "Stranger Things"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"

Claire Foy, "The Crown" WINNER

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Robin Wright, "House of Cards"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

Sean Hayes, "Will & Grace"

William H. Macy, "Shameless" WINNER

Marc Maron, "GLOW"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, "Orange Is the New Black"

Alison Brie, "GLOW"

Jane Fonda, "Grace and Frankie"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep" WINNER

Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Stranger Things"

"This Is Us" WINNER

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

"Black-ish"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"GLOW"

"Orange is the New Black"

"Veep" WINNER

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

"Game of Thrones" WINNER

"GLOW"

"Homeland"

"Stranger Things"

"The Walking Dead"