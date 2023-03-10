The film stars Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox amongst others, while it is the first in the franchise to not feature Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott.

It's only been just over a year since the last Scream film hit theatres, but now Scream VI is here and the film has already been delighting fans and critics alike .

As well as the mixture of scares and laughs the franchise is known for, the film also has an earworm of a soundtrack. But just which songs feature in this latest Scream film?

Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack to Scream VI.

Scream VI soundtrack: Full list of songs in the horror film

Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding in Scream VI Paramount Pictures

The soundtrack for Scream VI includes a number of recognisable songs, including Billie Eilish's when the party's over, October Passed Me By by Girl in Red and Red Right Hand by Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds.

There is also a brand-new song which has been recorded specifically for the film's soundtrack, Still Alive by Demi Lovato.

You can find the full track listing right here:

Si o No - Tatiana Hazel

October Passed Me By - Girl In Red

Blow the Whistle (Mixed) – Too $hort

Menthol* – Jean Dawson (feat. Mac DeMarco)

Luchini (This Is It) – Camp Lo

Walkin - by Denzel Curry

when the party’s over - Billie Eilish

You Have Stolen My Heart - Brian Fallon

Red Right Hand - Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds

Still Alive - Demi Lovato

Scream VI score

Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega in Scream VI Paramount Pictures

The score for Scream VI has been composed by Brian Tyler & Sven Faulconer. Previous scores composed by Tyler include those for films including the last Scream outing, 2019's Ready Or Not and Crazy Rich Asians, amongst many others. He has also composed music for series such as Yellowstone, 1883 and Sleepy Hollow.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, Faulconer's previous work includes composing the score for The Elephant Whisperers, while he has also worked in the music department on Top Gun: Maverick, Black Widow and The Hunger Games films.

You can find a full track listing for the film's musical score soundtrack right here:

Scream VI Suite

Prelude

Something Red

Walk It Off

Warmer Colder

Sam at the Shrink

Sam and Danny

Not Overreacting

Bodega Terror

Stalking the Aisles

Stuck in Town

Last Therapy Session

It's a Franchise

Ghostface History

Sam is Suspect

The Core Four

Apartment Mayhem

Don't Trust Anyone

Off the Case

The Shrine

Game Recognise Game

Make Your Own Family

No Press Allowed

Tracing the Call

Gale's Apartment

Gale vs Ghostface

Tara's Plan

Two Subways

Kill Box

Trapped

Tara and Chad

Theatre Ambush

Standoff

Revelations

The Grand Finale

Revenge

Together

Haunted

Listen to the Scream VI soundtrack on Amazon Music

Scream VI is in UK cinemas now. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times podcast.