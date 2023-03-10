Scream VI soundtrack: Full list of songs in the horror film
Which songs feature in this latest instalment in the slasher franchise?
It's only been just over a year since the last Scream film hit theatres, but now Scream VI is here and the film has already been delighting fans and critics alike.
The film stars Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox amongst others, while it is the first in the franchise to not feature Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott.
As well as the mixture of scares and laughs the franchise is known for, the film also has an earworm of a soundtrack. But just which songs feature in this latest Scream film?
Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack to Scream VI.
The soundtrack for Scream VI includes a number of recognisable songs, including Billie Eilish's when the party's over, October Passed Me By by Girl in Red and Red Right Hand by Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds.
There is also a brand-new song which has been recorded specifically for the film's soundtrack, Still Alive by Demi Lovato.
You can find the full track listing right here:
- Si o No - Tatiana Hazel
- October Passed Me By - Girl In Red
- Blow the Whistle (Mixed) – Too $hort
- Menthol* – Jean Dawson (feat. Mac DeMarco)
- Luchini (This Is It) – Camp Lo
- Walkin - by Denzel Curry
- when the party’s over - Billie Eilish
- You Have Stolen My Heart - Brian Fallon
- Red Right Hand - Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds
- Still Alive - Demi Lovato
Scream VI score
The score for Scream VI has been composed by Brian Tyler & Sven Faulconer. Previous scores composed by Tyler include those for films including the last Scream outing, 2019's Ready Or Not and Crazy Rich Asians, amongst many others. He has also composed music for series such as Yellowstone, 1883 and Sleepy Hollow.
Meanwhile, Faulconer's previous work includes composing the score for The Elephant Whisperers, while he has also worked in the music department on Top Gun: Maverick, Black Widow and The Hunger Games films.
You can find a full track listing for the film's musical score soundtrack right here:
- Scream VI Suite
- Prelude
- Something Red
- Walk It Off
- Warmer Colder
- Sam at the Shrink
- Sam and Danny
- Not Overreacting
- Bodega Terror
- Stalking the Aisles
- Stuck in Town
- Last Therapy Session
- It's a Franchise
- Ghostface History
- Sam is Suspect
- The Core Four
- Apartment Mayhem
- Don't Trust Anyone
- Off the Case
- The Shrine
- Game Recognise Game
- Make Your Own Family
- No Press Allowed
- Tracing the Call
- Gale's Apartment
- Gale vs Ghostface
- Tara's Plan
- Two Subways
- Kill Box
- Trapped
- Tara and Chad
- Theatre Ambush
- Standoff
- Revelations
- The Grand Finale
- Revenge
- Together
- Haunted
Listen to the Scream VI soundtrack on Amazon Music
