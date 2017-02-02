"Choose Brexit, choose making up numbers from thin air about the NHS and plastering them on the side of buses," she said, to cheers.

"Choose racist and xenophobic sentiment seeping out from some corners of Leave campaign. Choose hate crime rising by over 40% and LGBTQ hate crime by 150% in England and Wales following the Brexit vote."

Highlighting concerns about jobs, freedom of movement, uncertainty and scientific funding, she added: "Choose the great Brexit power grab, taking back control of straight bananas. Choose returning to the Thatcher era of poverty and austerity. Choose the UK turning its back on Europe."

T2 opened in cinemas on Friday, featuring original cast including Ewan McGregor and Ewen Bremner and director Danny Boyle.

Bardell explained that she was outlining the fate Scotland had not chosen.

Despite Bardell’s efforts, the House of Commons voted for the European Union Bill by 498 votes to 114.