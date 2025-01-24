First introduced in Star Trek: Discovery, fans have been desperate for Yeoh's character to have her own spin-off for the best part of five years – and now it has arrived.

The film features a host of familiar faces including Omari Hardwick, Sam Richardson and Humberly Gonzalez to name a few. But there is one special addition that was kept under wraps and will certainly be a delight to fans.

At the end of the film, Jamie Lee Curtis makes a cameo, as she reunites with her Everything Everywhere All at Once co-star.

Jamie Lee Curtis. Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the cameo as part of a wider Big RT Interview, Yeoh explained that "it happened so naturally".

"Throughout the filming of Everything Everywhere All at Once, we bonded from day one, and it just continued, and it just brought us closer and closer together," she said.

"So when we knew that we had this very special role, [director Olatunde Osunsanmi] and Alex [Kurtzman] said, 'We have thought of the most perfect person' and I went, 'Hell yeah.' And then I thought, 'I don't want to put her on the spot.’ And then her manager said, ‘Put her on the spot! You know your buddy, she'll put you on the spot.'

"So I did, and I'm so glad I did. But with Jamie, she only does things that she truly believes in, and she believes in this world of Section 31 and Star Trek. So it wasn't difficult to convince her. The only thing was she was filming herself. So she really made a real effort to be there for us."

Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou in Star Trek: Section 31. Paramount Plus

Speaking of her return to the role of Philippa Georgiou, Yeoh told RadioTimes.com: "I think that's why it's interesting and important to have those kind of roles, because you can't just always be the good guy.

"What is good and bad? There can't be light without darkness. It can't be just one tone. So, as a storyteller, as an actor, it's very important to be able to explore that side of it - just don't go into method acting with those kind of characters!

"It shines a light on the complexities of these people. It doesn't mean that you have to be those people, you can recognise that's the kind of path they have chosen, and you have a choice as someone that watches the movies. I hope it opens your eyes and inspires you to be mindful of how you can be sucked into that dark side."

Star Trek: Section 31 is streaming now on Paramount Plus.

