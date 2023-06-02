One of the most significant variants in terms of the film's plot is Miguel O'Hara – who is voiced by Oscar Isaac in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse cast , usually goes by the moniker Spider-Man 2099, and is shown to be the leader of the Spider-Society.

As the title suggests, the new sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse includes countless variants of Spider-Man, including both familiar ones from the previous film such as Miles Morales and Gwen Stacey, and new incarnations like Pavitr Prabhakar, and Hobart “Hobie” Brown.

But who exactly is this character? Read on for everything you need to know.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is Miguel O'Hara, Spider-Man 2099, in Across The Spider-Verse?

Miguel O'Hara previously appeared in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, although he has a much more important role in the new film.

As you can probably tell from his name, this version of Spidey is from an alternate universe set in the year 2099. He is described as a muscular "ninja vampire" and is of both Irish and Mexican descent.

His role in the film is crucial, in that he is the leader of the Spider-Society – which is the group of Spider-People from various alternate universes whose goal is to protect the Multiverse from an assortment of threats.

Compared to some of the more playful versions of the character we're used to seeing, Miguel is an extremely serious man who does not take his task lightly – and indeed he was described by Isaac during a previous interview with ScreenRant as being "the one Spider-Man that doesn't have a sense of humor".

Due to some differences of opinion, Miles Morales and Miguel get off on rather the wrong foot, and the pair's differing worldviews – especially when it comes to 'canon events' – drives much of the plot for the second half of the movie.

Meanwhile, it appears Miguel will have a major part to play in the next instalment in the series, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, so we should be seeing plenty more of this character in the future.

More like this

In the comics, the character was first introduced in 1992 for the Marvel 2099 comic book line – one of many Marvel characters that was re-imagined for that series – and has appeared in various iterations ever since.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in cinemas now. Wondering what to watch on TV? Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.