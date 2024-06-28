Kalki 2989 AD, with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, breaks Indian box office records
The sci-fi epic is reportedly one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.
New Indian Telugu-language sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD has broken an Indian box office record, achieving the biggest opening day haul in the history of Hindi cinema
As reported by Sacnilk.com, the film, which is directed by Nag Ashwin and stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, earned ₹95 crore, breaking the record previously set by Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.
Kalki 2898 AD is intended as the first instalment in a Kalki Cinematic Universe, inspired by Hindu mythology. It is set in the year 2898 AD in a post-apocalyptic world, and follows a group on a mission to save an unborn child, Kalki.
In Hindu mythology, Kalki is the 10th and last incarnation of the god Vishnu, who appears in order to bring an end to the Kali Yuga, an era of darkness.
The film has been shot in Telugu and Hindi and has been dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English, and was released in cinemas worldwide on Thursday 27th June 2024 in standard, IMAX and 3D formats.
More like this
Read more:
- Tom Hardy on The Bikeriders performance: "If it doesn't work, it's not for the want of trying"
- David Tennant, Daniel Mays and more join Thursday Murder Club cast
The film was reportedly made on a ₹600 crore budget, which equates to approximately $72 million US dollars, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.
It will now be hoping to overtake Hanu-Man and Fighter at the box office, with those films, which were released earlier this year, currently ranked as the first and second highest-grossing Indian films of 2024 respectively.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Fighter also starred Deepika Padukone, and followed a group of Air Force pilots called the Air Dragons, who are tasked with preventing a terrorist attack in Srinagar Valley.
Meanwhile, Hanu-Man, the first instalment in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe, followed Hanumanthu, who is imbued with the power of Lord Hanuman in order to save the people of Anjanadri.
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.