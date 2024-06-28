Kalki 2898 AD is intended as the first instalment in a Kalki Cinematic Universe, inspired by Hindu mythology. It is set in the year 2898 AD in a post-apocalyptic world, and follows a group on a mission to save an unborn child, Kalki.

In Hindu mythology, Kalki is the 10th and last incarnation of the god Vishnu, who appears in order to bring an end to the Kali Yuga, an era of darkness.

The film has been shot in Telugu and Hindi and has been dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English, and was released in cinemas worldwide on Thursday 27th June 2024 in standard, IMAX and 3D formats.

The film was reportedly made on a ₹600 crore budget, which equates to approximately $72 million US dollars, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

It will now be hoping to overtake Hanu-Man and Fighter at the box office, with those films, which were released earlier this year, currently ranked as the first and second highest-grossing Indian films of 2024 respectively.

Fighter also starred Deepika Padukone, and followed a group of Air Force pilots called the Air Dragons, who are tasked with preventing a terrorist attack in Srinagar Valley.

Meanwhile, Hanu-Man, the first instalment in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe, followed Hanumanthu, who is imbued with the power of Lord Hanuman in order to save the people of Anjanadri.

