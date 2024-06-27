In Hindu mythology, Kalki is the 10th and last incarnation of the god Vishnu, who appears in order to bring an end to the Kali Yuga, an era of darkness.

A teaser trailer was unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con last year alongside the title of the movie, giving fans a first look at our main hero and bounty hunter Bhairava (Prabhas) navigating a cyberpunk version of the real-life holy Indian city of Varanasi alongside an AI-powered car named Buji.

Wondering what the film's release date is and how you can watch the movie in the UK? Read on for everything you need to know.

Prabhas as Bhairava in Kalki 2898 AD. Vyjayanthi Network / YouTube.

After multiple release date delays, the film was released in cinemas worldwide on Thursday 27th June 2024 in standard, IMAX and 3D formats.

It was originally scheduled to be released on 9th May 2024.

The film has been shot in Telugu and Hindi and has been dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English.

Is Kalki 2898 AD coming to streaming?

The movie is currently premiering exclusively in cinemas.

However, if it follows in the footsteps of SS Rajamouli’s Indian drama RRR, which ended up on Netflix after breaking records at the box office, and other films from Rajamouli and Indian cinema, it’s possible it could end up on the streamer.

For now though, fans will have to wait for more updates on the streaming front.

Is there a trailer for Kalki 2898 AD?

Yes, a trailer has been released, giving fans a first look at the epic battles and sandy aesthetic of the film that appears to bear similarity to Denis Villeneuve's Dune movies.

Watch below:

Kalki 2898 AD is now showing in UK cinemas.

