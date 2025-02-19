Constantine was deemed a critical and commercial disappointment upon its initial release, but fondness for it has grown over the years as its B-movie charm and deviations from the source material have become more widely accepted.

After a brief career slump, Reeves is once again riding a career high off the back of the celebrated John Wick franchise, which seemed to help resuscitate the long-gestating Constantine sequel in 2022.

But what's the latest on the project? Here's what Reeves and Lawrence have had to say lately about Constantine 2.

Will there be a Constantine 2?

Constantine 2 is "closer than ever" to becoming a reality, director Francis Lawrence has said, but the film is yet to be given a confirmed place on the upcoming Warner Bros slate.

The director, also known for The Hunger Games franchise, told Collider in a recent interview that himself, producer Akiva Goldsman and star Keanu Reeves are "super, super excited" about the prospect of reuniting for the sequel.

"We have a great idea," he teased. "We have gone through a bunch of the comics over the years and looked at things – I will say that there's probably grains from things that we're pulling.

"But in truth, most of it is just coming from the three of us loving the character, loving the world, having it sort of in the back of our minds for 20 years and just kind of percolating on ideas, and stories and characters we love, and ideas we love."

Those comments suggest that a potential Constantine 2 wouldn't be overly concerned with staying faithful to the comics, which is an element it would certainly share with the first film.

Talk of a sequel ramped up in September 2022, but fans feared that a major shake-up at DC Studios – in which the franchise was rebooted under new leadership, including writer-director James Gunn – could have put an abrupt stop to the burst of momentum.

In March 2023, Reeves confirmed (via Reddit) that he had spoken to Gunn about the possibility of a Constantine 2, with most speculating that it would not be set in the filmmaker's nascent cinematic universe (kicking off with this summer's Superman).

After another period of quiet, Lawrence and Reeves appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast to celebrate the film's 20th anniversary in February 2025, where they had another promising update to deliver.

"We have finally gotten to the place where we now have the permission to go down that road," Lawrence revealed. "And Akiva is writing, and Keanu and Akiva and I have been collaborating, and I think we have some really, really great ideas."

When could a potential Constantine 2 be released?

Constantine 2 does not yet have a confirmed release date, but it's possible that DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn may wish to get his reboot up and running before returning to the legacy project.

The studio has Gunn's own Superman reboot, starring David Corenswet, scheduled for this summer, while Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will expand the franchise even further in June 2026.

The DC Elseworlds banner (i.e. stories taking place outside of Gunn's continuity) will return to the forefront in 2027 with a sequel to Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves's The Batman, so that could be a good time to plot Constantine's return too.

For now, this is only speculation. We'll keep you updated on Constantine 2 release date developments as they come in.

What has Keanu Reeves said about a potential Constantine 2?

Keanu Reeves has been very enthusiastic about reprising the role of John Constantine, recently saying on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he was "aching to play this guy".

Reeves has discussed returning for Constantine 2 on two separate editions of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, even crediting the comedian and presenter for bringing attention to his passion project.

"I have to say thank you," said Reeves in July 2024. "The power of your show reached certain ears. I got Colbert'd in the best way and it worked! There was some talking; the 'no' became a 'maybe', which became a 'kinda yes'.

"Right now, [we're] waiting on a script. But if it happens, you're in."

