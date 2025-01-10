There, he played bicycle courier Jim, who awoke from a coma to find that society had crumbled as the masses succumbed to a so-called 'Rage Virus', which essentially turned them into ravenous zombies.

Jim survived the events of the first film, but hasn't been seen since the 2002 original, with Murphy opting not to return for the sequel 28 Weeks Later due to a scheduling conflict with Batman Begins.

When the third entry in the franchise, 28 Years Later, was finally confirmed last year, Murphy was initially said to be returning to an on-camera role, but producer Andrew Macdonald has since walked back on that announcement.

He told Empire: "[On] this, we wanted him to be involved and he wanted to be involved. He is not in the first film, but I’m hoping there will be some Jim somewhere along the line."

"He’s involved at the moment as an executive producer, and I would hope we can work with him in some way in the future in the trilogy," continued Macdonald.

28 Years Later was shot back-to-back with follow-up project The Bone Temple, directed by Candyman's Nia DaCosta, with Murphy once speculated to have an expanded role in the second entry.

However, Macdonald's comments suggest even that isn't an absolute certainty, which could cause confusion after Murphy was sighted filming scenes for what was thought to be 28 Years Later in the Lake District last year (via The Cumberland News).

A zombie in 28 Years Later. Sony

The first trailer for 28 Years Later was released late last year, set to an eerie reading of Rudyard Kipling poem Boots, with Kraven the Hunter's Aaron Taylor-Johnson taking centre stage as new character Jamie.

Fans had thought they had spotted a disguised Murphy as a zombified Jim in the teaser, but this theory was later debunked, as the undead individual in question was revealed to be played by art dealer and supporting artist Angus Neill.

Macdonald added: "I showed my girlfriend the trailer and she said, 'People will think that’s Cillian'. I said, 'Don’t be silly'. I ignored her. So I’ve eaten a bit of humble pie since."

28 Years Later is coming to cinemas on 20th June 2025.

