Many are claiming that one of the shambling corpses to appear in the chilling teaser is, in fact, Murphy's fan-favourite role, which would raise major questions about accompanying flick 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple.

While this instalment sees Taylor-Johnson's new protagonist take centre stage, The Bone Temple is set to shift focus back to Jim, who hasn't been seen since the original 2002 film.

Directed by Candyman's Nia DaCosta and shot at the same time as this film, it's possible that Part II could reveal how Jim succumbed to the zombie plague, if this theory proves to be correct.

However, given the dishevelled nature of the zombie in the 28 Years Later trailer, it's difficult to say with certainty that it is intended to be Murphy, so take all of this theorising with a pinch of salt for now.

The synopsis for 28 Years Later, courtesy of Sony Pictures, reads: "It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected.

"One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway.

"When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well."

28 Years Later went into production over the summer, off the back of Murphy's Academy Award win for his performance in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and continued acclaim for playing Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders.

28 Years Later is coming to cinemas on 20th June 2025.

