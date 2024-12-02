As the guards call for "0864", who is revealed to be Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Kraven, one guard tells him: "Thought we'd leave without you? You wouldn't last an hour out here. The wolves will eat you alive."

Arriving at prison, Kraven gets familiar with his new cellmate, who is less than impressed to have a roommate, warning that the last person "made it a month", but Kraven assures him he'll only be there "three days tops".

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven the Hunter. Sony Pictures Entertainment

Meanwhile, in the yard, Kraven is exercising before being met by two men who push a weight down on him – but are shocked when they begin to be pushed upwards, realising they'd made a big mistake.

Later, Kraven is in the guards' room, and is shown attacking and subsequently killing the guards before scaling the walls of the prison and attempting to escape!

As more guards try to shoot and capture Kraven, they are no match for his agility.

You can watch the full clip below.

The film, which is led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, is a standalone story about "how one of Marvel's most iconic villains came to be".

Kraven is "a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless gangster father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences".

This not only motivates him to become "the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared".

Kraven the Hunter will be released in cinemas on 13th December 2024.

