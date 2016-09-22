Ghost in the Shell is about a cyborg who serves as a field commander in a counter cyber-terrorist ops group in near future Japan. It’s based on the 1989-1990 Manga series by Masamune Shirow.

Rupert Sanders, whose past films include Snow White and the Huntsman and The Life, is directing the film.

Johansson’s casting as Major was controversial when it was first announced, given the story’s Japanese origin and the growing concerns over whitewashed casting in Hollywood. Her co-stars include Michael Pitt, and Juliette Binoche.

More like this

Here's hoping a full trailer is on its way soon so we can get a proper look.

Advertisement

Ghost in the Shell is due for release in 2017