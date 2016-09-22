Scarlett Johansson is haunting in first look at controversial Ghost in the Shell remake
Five teaser videos have been released
Paramount has released the first glimpses of Ghost in the Shell, an upcoming live action remake of the classic Japanese manga series.
Five teaser videos were uploaded to Twitter in the early hours of this morning. The 10-second clips reveal very little about the film, other than its aesthetic which is dream-like and bluey hued. In the scenes where we see Johansson as the lead character Major Motoko Kusanagi, she is intense and haunting.
Ghost in the Shell is about a cyborg who serves as a field commander in a counter cyber-terrorist ops group in near future Japan. It’s based on the 1989-1990 Manga series by Masamune Shirow.
Rupert Sanders, whose past films include Snow White and the Huntsman and The Life, is directing the film.
Johansson’s casting as Major was controversial when it was first announced, given the story’s Japanese origin and the growing concerns over whitewashed casting in Hollywood. Her co-stars include Michael Pitt, and Juliette Binoche.
Here's hoping a full trailer is on its way soon so we can get a proper look.
Ghost in the Shell is due for release in 2017