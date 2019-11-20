'Tis the season to have the family over and watch a cosy Christmas film together! The perfect choice for all ages may be Santa Girl – one the best Christmas movies on Netflix – which proves that even Mr Claus himself can have parenting problems...

What's Santa Girl about?

Santa Girl follows, well, Santa's teenage girl, who goes on a semester abroad to see the 'real world' before she must marry Jack Frost's son and take over her father's duties at the North Pole. Once at university Cassie Claus must keep her real identity a secret, struggle with her feelings for fellow student Sam and make sure she doesn't let down her father and Christmas itself.